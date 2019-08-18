COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina's Board of Trustees met on Saturday to discuss areas of growth and new president Bob Caslen's plans for the school.

President Caslen began the meeting by describing key points from his Presidents Report, with goals to strengthen diversity, increase innovation and grow the school to preeminence.

He then asked the group for feedback.

Some were concerned about how to address the growing student population and the infrastructure and faculty needed to support it.

University Spokesman Jeff Stensland confirmed to News 19 that more than a dozen students are staying at an area-hotel until more campus housing becomes available.

Caslen said he will consider studying the issue more deeply.

Other topics included growth in online programming, filling open positions and strengthening partnerships within the USC system.

"I'm not only the president of The University of South Carolina, I'm the president of the University of South Carolina system," Caslen said. "There's eight campuses all together and there's such tremendous potential and such tremendous opportunity for access and affordability that I think collectively, as a collective system, that, as we strengthen the system, that we can really meet the demands of where the people of the state of South Carolina are moving towards... to be able to provide for the education for those people in some capacity and some way."

Caslen says he is not set on one method, but will consider all possibilities to make sure the needs of the growing student population are met.