With roots in Orangeburg, SC Teacher of the Year announced

Deion Jamison, an English teacher at Legacy Early College in Greenville was the winner.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greenville is home to the 2023 South Carolina Teacher of the Year but his roots are in Orangeburg.

Deion Jamison, an English teacher at Legacy Early College is the 2023 South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

"Deion exhibits the qualities and characteristics that we want to see in every current and future South Carolina educator," said Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "He is so deserving of this tremendous honor, and I know he will do a fantastic job advocating and representing our over 55,000 teachers this next year."

Jamison became interested in teaching as a child, but the career choice was solidified after recognizing the disparities in education in South Carolina between districts.

As a Bill & Melinda Gates Millennium Scholar and product of Orangeburg County Schools, he ascribes to the proverb "to whom much is given, much is required," further influencing his decision to teach.

In a press release it says that Jamison believes that education is liberation and teaches his students skills such as collaboration, critical thinking, and problem solving to address the world's most pressing issues.

His work has been recognized nationally through the National Council of Teachers of English and Teach for America as an Early Career Educator of Color Leadership Award recipient. He is also the recipient of the Sue Lehmann Excellence in Teacher Leadership Award. Aside from accolades.