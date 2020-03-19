COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina will continue remote learning for students through the remainder of the Spring semester.

Officials say students will begin online instruction as previously scheduled and it will continue through the completion of final exams in May.

This applies to all institutions across the university system (Columbia, Aiken, Beaufort, Upstate, Lancaster, Salkehatchie, Sumter and Union).

In addition, traditional May commencement ceremonies on all campuses will be postponed.

May commencement ceremony will not impact students’ degree completion status for those scheduled to graduate in May.

“I realize that these actions will be deeply disappointing to our students, particularly those who are about to graduate and were looking forward to a final semester on campus,” said UofSC President Bob Caslen.

Students previously granted permission to remain on campus due to extenuating circumstances will be allowed to stay. All other students residing in residence halls will have an opportunity to retrieve their belongings at a later date. University Housing is developing a schedule for retrieval and will update students as soon as possible

Plans also are being developed for a reimbursement schedule for students who paid for university housing, parking and meal plans. The state’s Commission on Higher Education also is coordinating with colleges and universities to ensure student investments are protected.

