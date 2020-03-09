Students will get free meals for the rest of 2020, USDA says

Midlands school districts are starting to plan how they'll distribute meals to kids and their families.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says they're offering free meals to students for the rest of the year.

The USDA’s Summer Food Service Program waiver allows all students to get free breakfast and lunch each day, regardless of their family’s income-level or proof of enrollment. The waiver was set to expire at the end of August but has now been extended until December 31, or until funds run out.

“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food," USDA secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement on Monday. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially.”

The S.C. Department of Education says they’re looking for more details from USDA. “We are awaiting guidance from USDA. We cannot issue guidance to school districts until the federal government gives guidance to states," says spokesperson Ryan Brown.

But some districts in the Midlands are already planning.

Lexington Two says they’re offering curbside pick-up for virtual students. When hybrid students leave the school building, they’ll be sent home with meals for their distance learning days.

Richland Two is delivering meals through curbside pick-up and specific bus stops in their community.

Clarendon School District Two has sent out a survey to parents to figure out the best way to distribute food to children. And Kershaw County tells us they’re waiting on guidance from the state before making plans.

Richland One, Lexington Four, Clarendon One, Calhoun County, Lee County, Fairfield County and Sumter school districts are already enrolled in a program that gives free breakfast and lunch to all of their students. It’s called community eligibility provisions -- or CEP.

Under the USDA summer food service program waiver, schools don’t have to verify a child’s enrollment before giving them free breakfast and lunch. This means a child in South Carolina could potentially get free meals from any school district.

This unprecedented move will help ensure – no matter what the situation is on-the-ground – children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) August 31, 2020

Many of the districts we spoke with say the implementation of this program is still in early stages of development and they hope to have updates soon.