What are the Top 20 high schools in South Carolina?

US News ranked the best high schools in each state. Six Midlands schools made the top twenty in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. News has published its most recent rankings of public high schools throughout the United States.

It's a total of 17,857 school state-by-state. How did they do it? The magazine compared schools using standardized test scores to access math and reading proficiency. According to U.S. News, the organization's top ranked schools have a high rate of student who scored above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passes an array of college-level exams, and graduated in four years.

In South Carolina, in order to graduate, high school students in South Carolina must complete 24 credits in various subjects, including one credit in computer science and another credit in either a foreign language or career and technology education.

You can see the entire list of South Carolina's ranked 243 high schools online but U.S. News' top schools in the South Carolina are the following: (Schools in the Midlands are listed in bold):

#1 Academic Magnet High School, Charleston County - #2 in National Rankings with 100% graduation rate, 100 college readiness, 655 enrollment

#2 Charleston School of the Arts, Charleston County - #208 in National Ranking with 97% graduation rate, 60.8 college readiness, 623 enrollment

#3 Wando High, Charleston County - #788 in National Rankings with 93% graduation rate, 52.2 college readiness, 3,956 enrollment

#4 Mayo High for Math Science and Technology, Darlington 1 - #1,000 in National Rankings, 100% graduation rate, 29.3 college readiness, 280 enrollment

#5 Chapin High School, Lexington-Richland 5 (#1,230 national ranking) with 94% graduation rate, 50.1 college readiness and 1,478 enrollment

#6 Nation Ford High, York 4 - #1,250 in National Rankings, 94% graduation rate, 42.5 college readiness, 2,202 enrollment

#7 Wade Hampton High, Greenville 1 - #1,296 in National Rankings, 92% graduation rate, 48.1 college readiness, 1,797 enrollment

#8 Fort Mill High, York 4 - #1,469 National Rankings, 97% graduation rate, 39.8 college readiness, 2,362 enrollment

#9 Dreher High, Richland 1 - (#1,524 nationally) with 87% graduation rate, 39.8 college readiness and 1,184 enrollment

#10 Hilton Head Island High, Beaufort County - #1,588 National Rankings, 88% graduation rate, 37.6 college readiness, 1,304 enrollment

#11 Blythewood High, Richland 2 (#1,732 nationally) with 94% graduation rate, 36.5 college readiness and 1,929 enrollment

#12 D.W. Daniel High, Pickens 1 - #1,734 in National Rankings, 90% graduation rate, 46.6 college readiness, 1,119 enrollment

#13 Bluffton High, Beaufort County - #1,792 National Rankings, 85% graduation rate, 34.7 college readiness, 1,217 enrollment

#14 Palmetto Scholars Academy, SC Public Charter School District in N. Charleston - #1,854 in National Rankings, 100% graduation rate, 24.6 college readiness, 276 enrollment

#15 Spring Hill High, Lexington-Richland 5 (#1,868 nationally) with 94% graduation rate, 41.4 college readiness and 1,065 enrollment

#16 Lexington High, Lexington 1 (#2,013 nationally) with 91% graduation rate, 40.3 college readiness and 2,104 enrollment

#17 York Preparatory Academy, SC Public Charter School District, Rock Hill - #2,014 in National Rankings, 98% graduation rate, 25.9 college readiness, 479 enrollment

#18 Riverside High, Greenville 1 - #2,157 National Rankings, 90% graduation rate, 40.2 college readiness, 1,765 enrollment

#19 Dutch Fork High, Lexington-Richland 5 (#2,168 nationally) with 84% graduation rate, 49.2 college readiness and 1,710 enrollment