Helpful tips for parents to navigate virtual learning

Video conferencing has grown in popularity for businesses and schools during COVID-19. Here are a few helpful tips to avoid an embarrassing moment online.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The transition from classroom to in-home learning was abrupt for many parents and students. Now that the new school year is underway, parents are searching for tips to help their children succeed in this new age of digital learning.

On Monday, Digital Strategist Roshanda Pratt stopped by News19 to share things she's learned while managing her own children's education at home.

Pratt says parents need to think about where your student's desk is placed. "Consider against a wall, not a window," says Pratt. "The wall becomes their background."

Pratt also reminded parents about the importance of the mute function. "The mute function is your friend," said Pratt. "Remember parents, it's not your child's job to mute you."

Parents should make sure their children are dressed for school, just as if they were going to the physical classroom. "Dress how you want to be addressed," suggests Pratt.

Finally, make sure everyone is in sync by copying your student's schedule and noting when they will be in a digital class and what those classes might be.