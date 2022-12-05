x
Education

Virtual tutoring to help South Carolina students

Last year the South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina State Library announced a $1.5 million partnership.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A grant of $1.5 million is helping South Carolina students whose learning was effected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The South Carolina Department of Education and the SC State Library announced the partnership last November saying that funds from the American Rescue Plan's Elementary and Secondary school emergency relief.

Recently released assessment data indicates a need for high-dosage tutoring for both students performing on grade level who need additional assistance and those who are having academic difficulty and are at-risk of not meeting on-time graduation requirements. 

Tutor.com is available for families 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

 Students will have access to highly-qualified tutors in over 200 subject areas. In addition to individual tutoring, Tutor.com provides a service for administering practice tests to determine if students are on the trajectory for content mastery as well as submit writing assignments for review and feedback.  