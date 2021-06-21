Wateree Community Actions Head Start program accepting new students

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Wateree Community Actions, Inc. Head Start program is enrolling new students.
The free federal program serves children from infancy to five-years-old by helping with things like math, reading and writing in preparation for grade school.
“Head start has a family approach,” Executive Director Annette Tucker said. “We’ve had so many to come through head start that we’ve actually assisted from coming in as a parent without a job to when your child leaves here to go to public school you have your certification or your degree and a job. So, we don’t just deal with the child, we deal with the entire family.”
The program serves those in Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties.
To qualify individuals must meet income requirements. The following information is also needed:
- A completed online application
- Proof of Age (Child’s Birth Certificate etc.)
- Up-To-Date Certificate of Immunization
- Proof of Income from the previous 12 months. (W2/Form 1040, Check Stubs, TANF/SSI Letter, etc.)
- Social Security Numbers for all members of the household
- Well Child & Dental Exam
- Medicaid Card/Number (if applicable)
To learn more visit Wateree Community Actions online.