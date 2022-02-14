Midland's middle, high school robot competition

SC FIRST Tech Challenge Championship robotics tournament to simulate supply chain competition for 27 teams at Dreher High School on Feb. 26

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twenty seven robotics teams consisting of a total of 240 middle and high school students throughout South Carolina will come together on February 26 at Dreher High School in Columbia to determine which team created the best robot for the FIRST Tech Challenge.

The competition is set by FIRST, a robotics community whose mission it is to prepare students for the future, and had a global mission to make STEM education more accessible and fun for students ages PreK-18.

This year's challenge was designed to give students an introduction to the logistics, difficulties, and constraints in building and maintaining supply chain delivery in a world-wide economy. Teams work together to build a robot while learning communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills. Robots will have to navigate a complex transportation system in order to load and deliver different types of freight -- boxes, balls, and rubber ducks -- to different warehouse locations. Teams will be racing against the clock while being careful to follow different warehouse operations in order to earn points.

The top two teams will advance to the FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship in Houston, Texas, in April.