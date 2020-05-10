Zoom Fatigue: It's real and kids need a break

If you're tired of video conferencing and working from home due to COVID-19, you are not alone. More than likely your children are too.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many of us, working from home during COVID-19 means more time on video conferencing. If you're tired of video conferencing, you are not alone. More than likely your children are too.

On Monday, Digital Strategist Roshanda Pratt stopped by News 19 to share a few tips for parents.

Pratt spoke with Clinical Mental Health Therapist, Dr. Chinwe Williams who says Zoom fatigue is a combination of physical and psychological effects.

Pratt says parents should look out for anxiety, sore muscles, stiff shoulders, neck and eye strain.

Parents can help their children -- and themselves -- by:

creating designated e-learning spaces at home that are separate from living and bedrooms

discouraging multi-tasking that can lead to fatigue

having the children take breaks outside -- without their electronic devices.