SAN ANTONIO — An elderly woman was backing up her truck in the 5300 block of Kenton Crest on the city's northwest side when she fell out of the vehicle and was run over by her truck, officials with SAPD said.

The woman somehow fell out of her truck just after 11 a.m.

The truck continued to reverse into a neighbor's car before it stopped.

Officials with SAPD shared with KENS 5 that the woman does have massive head trauma and is in serious condition at University Hospital.