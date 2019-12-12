MINNEAPOLIS — Police say they are investigating reports of some "electronic devices" found in guest rooms at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency.

According to Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer John Elder, the investigation is open and active. Elder said there is a report of electronic devices found in some guest rooms.

The Hyatt Regency is at 1300 Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

Elder said no further information is available at this time. He said they are investigating all possible sources for how the devices got there.

KARE 11 has reached out to the Hyatt Regency for comment.

