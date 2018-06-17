Ali, the sweet-natured bull elephant who came to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in 1997 from Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, briefly escaped his enclosure early Sunday.

A gate was accidentally left open and he ended up in a courtyard behind the giraffe and elephant barn. While guests were never in danger, safety protocols were put into place and Zoo staff sprung into action to get him back where he belonged.

His keepers were able to quickly and safely walk Ali back into his enclosure with some food encouragement.

“What do you do when an elephant ends up in a yard he’s not supposed to be in? You moonwalk him back to his proper enclosure!” the Zoo said on Facebook.

Ali was out of his yard for a full 20 minutes.

