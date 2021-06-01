What is the Veiled Prophet: Understanding the secret society behind Ellie Kemper controversy

The Veiled Prophet is one of the oldest organizations in the city, and Kemper was named its debutante queen in 1999

ST. LOUIS — Actress and St. Louis sweetheart Ellie Kemper is at the center of a new controversy over one of the city's oldest traditions.

The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "The Office" star was named the "queen of love and beauty" at the 1999 Veiled Prophet Ball. Twitter users discovering this over the weekend dubbed the actress a "KKK prom queen" for her participation. She was 19 at the time.



“You know, you get on Twitter and that's a great place to fire off a hot take. But it might not really dive into the complexity that an issue like this deserves,” said Adam Kloeppe.

He, however, has taken the plunge, as a public historian for the Missouri Historical Society.

Kemper is one of more than 130 other young women to wear the crown since the organization was founded more than as many years ago.

“They now try to form themselves more as a booster organization, try to do good public works and things like that," Kloppe said. "It is tied up with the history of class leaders and money in St. Louis and those issues. You can't extricate race from those issues."

Inspired by the Mardi Gras krewes of New Orleans and a character in a then-popular poem, the veiled prophet organization was established in response to major labor strikes that shut down the city---and the threat of black and white workers uniting.

"In 1878, the city's elites wanted to sort of take the power of the city back. They wanted to show that they were still the people in control of the city," said Kloppe.

The organization maintains its founding purpose was to plan and host events that would attract visitors to St. Louis.

Back when these sorts of things set the social calendar, the VP's "queen of love and beauty" debutante reigned supreme; the VP parade the event of the summer, for some of St. Louis.

“We just grew up in the understanding that this was not for us,” said activist and rapper Tef Poe.

The VP has had its critics since the beginning; protestors famously infiltrated the ball in the 1970’s to “unveil” the prophet figurehead as the CEO of Monsanto. For these critics, the tight-knit society of influential business and political leaders — and their traditions of secrecy, ritual, and cultural appropriation — is a force for institutionalized racism in St. Louis.

“The past and the future are connected, and I think that in St. Louis, we have to do a better job of wrestling with that,” said Poe.

There’s no known historic tie to the KKK; black members were banned until the 1970s.

“This is a mechanism that played a role in promoting an oppressive, elitist culture in a city that only a certain type of person got to be involved. And the remnants of that still exist today in the fact that it is a secret society,” he said. “I think where we're at now is that we need to completely unveil the prophet.”

The VP Fair has been officially rebranded as Fair St. Louis, the parade is now called America's Birthday Parade, but occasionally native St. Louisans will slip into old habits. Technically, the veiled prophet organization is still very involved with both events.

In an email, a spokesperson tells 5 On Your Side: "The VP organization is dedicated to civic progress, economic contributions and charitable causes in St. Louis. Our organization believes in and promotes inclusion, diversity and equality for this region. We absolutely reject racism."

On the controversy surrounding Kemper?

“You know, I don't want to beat her up too too badly,” said Poe. “I think that is interesting that her being the part of it is what got this conversation back into the news cycle. I can remember vividly tweeting about this. We've hosted protests at the Veiled Prophet ball. And, you know, really, people just didn't care.”