GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An Elon police officer's child was shot and later passed away at a hospital Wednesday.

According to Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, deputies were called just after 7:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Nellie Gray Pl. in Whitsett in reference to the juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to deputies, the child died at a hospital.