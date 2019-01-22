ERNUL, N.C. — Investigators are following leads in the case of a missing 3-year-old boy in Craven County.

On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said it’s following up on those leads in the desperate search to find missing Casey Lynn Hathaway.

"Every lead we are following and going straight to it," Craven County Sheriff, Chip Hughes said. "We are praying for a positive end to this thing."

Craven County Sheriff's Office Residents living in the area are asked to check storage sheds, vehicles, and their property for the child. Please understand if we don't reply or answer any Facebook questions or posts at this time....

It’s been more than 24 hours since Casey was reported missing.

Hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement officials have continued their search since the boy was reported missing.

Sheriff Hughes said, “Our number one priority is to find Casey.”

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) distributed a missing person poster for Casey Wednesday morning and have set up a tip line.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people who live in the area to check storage sheds, vehicles, and their property for Casey.

Investigators said Casey was playing with two other relatives, also kids, in his grandmother’s backyard Tuesday, but didn’t come back inside with them.

Sheriff Hughes said they are treating the case as a missing child investigation and search.

Investigators said they’re concerned because of the rugged terrain and also due to the cold temperatures.

Drones are also helping with the search. Casey was last seen wearing a blue-colored coat and dark pants.

Sheriff Hughes said the family has been extremely cooperative. He also said, “We just want to bring their son home to them.”

If you have any information call the tip line at 252-636-6703.