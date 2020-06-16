COLUMBIA, S.C. — A community activist group is asking the City of Columbia to reallocate funding from the police department to community development.

Throughout the past two weeks of protest, surrounding the murder of George Floyd, there have been protesters demanding that cities "defund" their police departments.

Empower SC, is asking that cities "re-fund" their communities, instead.

"We don't want to take the money from them, instead we want to revamp the money and put it into the community," says Rye Martinez, co-founder of Empower SC.

The group released a proposal for the City of Columbia, asking them to reduce their fiscal year 2020-2021 budged for the police department by $3.16 million.

The city had budgeted for 32.5 percent of the city's budget to go to the police department. Empower SC is asking that the city of Columbia limit that to 30 percent. They're asking other cities to do the same.

"A small ripple can create an ocean wave," says Jazmyne McCrae, co-founder of Empower SC. "Every little inch matters and every little detail matters. So, even though a quarter of a percent may not look like much, but in the grand scheme it is actually a lot."

They're hopeful that the $3.16 million could go towards senior resources, homeless services, economic stabilization programs, and the Public Defenders Office, to help bring it to the same budget as the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's office.

"We are trying to build bridges in our communities to better the black communities, the brown communities economically," says Demetris Hill, co-founder of Empower SC.

The city of Columbia is expected to discuss the Columbia Police Department's use of force policy during their virtual meeting on Tuesday. Empower SC says they have received good feedback from cities like Columbia and Greenville and believe that they will see changes.

Along with the changes to the police budget, the group sent a list of demands to lawmakers asking them to eliminate excessive force, change fee structure for the legal system, end discriminatory sentencing, and re-fund the community

"We've been bringing attention for years," says Martinez. "So, at this point, what we're doing is applying that social pressure to politicians. We are going to get those laws changed."

The Columbia City Council's virtual meeting will be held on June 16th at 2 pm.