ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for one-year-old Caelum Heaton in Carter County.

The TBI said Caelum was last seen June 10. He weighs about 30 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for both the child and his parents, Holly Heaton and James Siebenthal.

The TBI said they do not know which direction the child or parents could have traveled.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the CCSO at 423-542-1845.