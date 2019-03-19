COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a lot more to do than just watch hoops when March madness comes to town this week.

"This will be a non-stop party" says Kelsey Carmichael, marketing specialist at Experience Columbia - SC

There will be more than 30 events taking place all over the city.

Events taking place in downtown area include Fan Fest that will have live entertainment at Columbia Metropolitan center on Thursday from 12 pm - 8 pm and on Friday from 11 am - 9 pm.

Another musical event that includes local bands will take place at at Pearlz Friday and Saturday 10 pm - 2 am and the tip off block party will be making a return to Tin Roof and The Senate from Friday to Sunday at 11 am - 12 am the next day.

Carmichael says, "We kickoff Vista after Five with 76 and Sunny, a local favorite band. There's going to be a myriad of bars across the midlands doing specials. Steel hands is also having two days of basketball competition and live music."

Certain events taking place during the weekend are free and some may include a cover charge.