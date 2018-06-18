Scotty McCreery married his longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal on Saturday in North Carolina in front of more than 200 guests.

The couple met when they were in kindergarten.

The 24-year-old winner of "American Idol" Season 10 and Dugal got engaged in September at their favorite spot near Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” McCreery said in a statement announcing their engagement. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

The country singer got down on one knee and proposed with a ring he helped design.

People has the first photo from the wedding, which shows Dugal in a sleeveless, V-neck white gown by Morilee and carrying a white bouquet, with McCreery wearing a basic black tuxedo. The site reports that the couple chose Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" for their first dance.

Dugal, a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital, was smitten with McCreery even in kindergarten, writing “Mrs. Gabi McCreery” surrounded by hearts in her diary.

The song "This Is It" from McCreery's album "Seasons Change" is about their engagement.

