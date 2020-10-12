Hip-hop icons Arrested Development to headline Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year

The group is best known for hits such as 'Tennessee' and 'People Everyday.'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Arrested Development, the southern hip-hop group known for a string of hits in the 1990s, will be the headliners in a special all-virtual Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia.

The group was announced as the lead act Thursday morning. This year's Famously Hot will be virtual, rather than in-person, due to the coronavirus.

“Even though one of South Carolina’s favorite traditions may look a little different this year, we’re excited to support our neighbors and celebrate 10 years of bringing communities together,” says Ben Glenn, Famously Hot New Year board member. “This year’s virtual event will honor a decade of influential talent and local artists while toasting to the year ahead.”

This year’s celebration will be filled with fresh new performances by past Famously Hot New Year artists, toasts from celebrities with South Carolina roots, and special appearances by Hootie & the Blowfish and Sister Hazel, in addition to the Arrested Development performance.

Arrested Development won two Grammy Awards. They formed in Atlanta and are known for their socially conscious songs. Among their hits are “Tennessee,” “People Everyday,” and “Mr. Wendal.” Group members include Speech (vocals/sampler), JJ Boogie (guitar), Will Montgomery (drums), Fareedah Aleem (dance/vocals), April Allen (vocals/dance) and 1 Love (vocals/sampler).

One of their songs was even featured in the 1992 Spike Lee film “Malcolm X.”

Tune in to the #FHNY 10th Anniversary Celebration

Wherever you are on New Year’s Eve, you can tune in to the Famously Hot New Year virtual celebration on Dec. 31, 2020, from 10:30 p.m.-12:15 a.m. through the following:

FHNY website: www.famouslyhotnewyear.com

FHNY YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/FamouslyHotNewYear

FHNY Facebook page: www.facebook.com/FamouslyHotNYE

WLTX simulcast from 11:35 p.m.-12:15 a.m.

Help Harvest Hope Support Those in Need

Famously Hot New Year is partnering with Harvest Hope Food Bank to help turn hunger into hope this holiday season. This year’s virtual celebration will benefit those in need by raising monetary and non-perishable donations.

Harvest Hope is able to provide five meals for every $1 donation. Text FHNY to 44-321 to donate today. For a list of drop-off locations for non-perishable donations, visit www.famouslyhotnewyear.com/help-harvest-hope.

We’re partnering w/ @HarvestHopeFB to help turn hunger into hope this holiday season. ❤️ This year’s virtual #FHNY will benefit those in need. For every $1 donated, 5 meals are provided. 🍽 To donate, text FHNY to 44-321. Local drop-off locations, here: https://t.co/WbDZ1bYiv0. pic.twitter.com/539WWwJC19 — Famously Hot NYE (@FamouslyHotNYE) December 9, 2020

Bring the Party Home with NYE Party Packs