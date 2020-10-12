x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Entertainment News

Hip-hop icons Arrested Development to headline Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year

The group is best known for hits such as 'Tennessee' and 'People Everyday.'
Credit: Famously Hot New Year
Arrested Development

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Arrested Development, the southern hip-hop group known for a string of hits in the 1990s, will be the headliners in a special all-virtual Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia.

The group was announced as the lead act Thursday morning. This year's Famously Hot will be virtual, rather than in-person, due to the coronavirus. 

“Even though one of South Carolina’s favorite traditions may look a little different this year, we’re excited to support our neighbors and celebrate 10 years of bringing communities together,” says Ben Glenn, Famously Hot New Year board member. “This year’s virtual event will honor a decade of influential talent and local artists while toasting to the year ahead.”

This year’s celebration will be filled with fresh new performances by past Famously Hot New Year artists, toasts from celebrities with South Carolina roots, and special appearances by Hootie & the Blowfish and Sister Hazel, in addition to the Arrested Development performance.

RELATED: Columbia's Famously Hot New Year to be held virtually

Arrested Development won two Grammy Awards. They formed in Atlanta and are known for their socially conscious songs. Among their hits are “Tennessee,” “People Everyday,” and “Mr. Wendal.” Group members include Speech (vocals/sampler), JJ Boogie (guitar), Will Montgomery (drums), Fareedah Aleem (dance/vocals), April Allen (vocals/dance) and 1 Love (vocals/sampler).

One of their songs was even featured in the 1992 Spike Lee film “Malcolm X.”

Tune in to the #FHNY 10th Anniversary Celebration

Wherever you are on New Year’s Eve, you can tune in to the Famously Hot New Year virtual celebration on Dec. 31, 2020, from 10:30 p.m.-12:15 a.m. through the following:

Credit: Famously Hot New Year
Arrested Development

Help Harvest Hope Support Those in Need

Famously Hot New Year is partnering with Harvest Hope Food Bank to help turn hunger into hope this holiday season. This year’s virtual celebration will benefit those in need by raising monetary and non-perishable donations.

RELATED: Food banks still strained to feed families in need amid pandemic

Harvest Hope is able to provide five meals for every $1 donation. Text FHNY to 44-321 to donate today. For a list of drop-off locations for non-perishable donations, visit www.famouslyhotnewyear.com/help-harvest-hope.

 

Bring the Party Home with NYE Party Packs

New this year, attendees can bring the party home with free Famously Hot New Year party packs, available at featured locations or accessible online. Party packs include festive party favors and special offers from Richland County businesses. Learn more at www.famouslyhotnewyear.com/party-packs.