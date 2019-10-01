She's one of the youngest hair models, and people can't get enough of her!

She goes by the name of Baby Chanco on her Instagram page, and happens to have a fuller head of hair than most 1-year-olds and even some adults.

A Youtube video published by Pantene in Japan showcases the young hair model in a video. In its description, Pantene says Baby Chanco has very unique hair and looks a bit different from other babies.

"If everyone can learn to love their differences, this world may become a much nicer place," the description reads.

Since Baby Chanco has been introduced to the public-eye, she's garnered more than 330,000 followers on Instagram.

Most people that comment on her photos say they wish they could have their hair look as shiny, voluminous and thick as Baby Chanco's pompadour!

Her Pantene ads have garnered worldwide interest, like the newspaper spread in the above Instagram post as a part of Pantene's #hairwego campaign.

What will she do next? That's up in the air... just like her hair.