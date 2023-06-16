Beyonce helps fan with gender reveal during concert in Germany

The fan was front row and center, holding up a sign that read, "Do my gender reveal."

We've seen some of the most creative gender reveals on social media, but having the gender of your baby revealed by one of the most popular entertainers in the world while she performed live on stage may top the cake.

During her "Renaissance" concert in Germany, Beyonce -- yes, Beyonce -- helped a fan with her gender reveal.

The fan gave a folded-up card to Queen Bee who didn't hesitate to open it up and reveal that they were having a girl!

Ironically, Beyonce's stage lights were lit in pink, making for a "Flawless" gender reveal.

The "Cuff It" singer knows all too well how special having a girl is. Her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, has been touring with her and even hitting the stage with more than a few dance moves.