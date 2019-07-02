COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eighties hip-hop pioneer Big Daddy Kane will be the headliner at this year's "Love, Peace, and Hip-Hop" festival in Columbia.

Event organizer and hip-hop artist FatRat Da Czar announced the news Thursday night.

Big Daddy Kane came to prominence in the mid-1980s, first with a group called the Juice Crew and then as a solo artist. He become known as one of the fastest rhymers in the business.

Among his hits include "Ain't No Half-Steppin,'" "Smooth Operator," and "I Get the Job Done."

The rest of the lineup for the event will be announced at a later day.

Love, Peace & Hip-Hop is a four-day celebration (April 10-13), capped by a free, family-friendly festival on Saturday, April 13 that brings over 16,000 attendees to Columbia's Main Street. World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day gathers the community together like no other event in the city. Attendees enjoy the best and brightest live performers, DJs, B-Boy dance crews, hip-hop visual artists, and craft and food vendors.

For further details, go to the Love, Peace, and Hip-Hop website.