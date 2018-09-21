Columbia, SC (WLTX) – The captain finally takes flight. Marvel has released its first teaser trailer for their new superhero film, 'Captain Marvel.'

The movie chronicles the origin story of Carol Danvers, a woman from our planet who becomes an intergalactic hero. It's the first Marvel solo film with a female lead, and stars Academy-Award winner Bree Larson in the lead role.

Loren Thomas joins the News 19 Nerds to react to the first teaser trailer for Marvel's Captain Marvel.

