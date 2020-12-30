'Gilligan’s Island' star Dawn Wells dies of COVID-19 complications at 82

LOS ANGELES — Editor's Note: The video above is an interview from 2014.
Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan's Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.
Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.
“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan's Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.
Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.
RELATED: Newsmakers we lost in 2020
RELATED: Sports figures we lost in 2020
Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza."
Then came “Gilligan's Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.
- Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump's $2K checks
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
- Scientists say there's no need to panic after new COVID-19 variant found in the US
- Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead from COVID-19
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises Wesley Chapel boy for Christmas
- Here's what you need to know about the new Florida laws taking effect this week
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter