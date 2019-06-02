Just in time for Valentine's Day, the 1987 movie classic Dirty Dancing is returning to theaters for two days.

The "timeless, music-filled love story" of Baby and Johnny, set in the summer of 1963, featured a soundtrack that helped define the 1980s.

Dirty Dancing won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

Dirty Dancing will be back in theaters on Sunday, Feb. 10 and Wednesday, Feb. 13 at select theaters nationwide. In Columbia, it will be playing at the Regal Sandhill Stadium IMAX 16 & RPX, and Regal Columbiana Grande Stadium 14.

For showtimes and tickets, visit FathomEvents.com.

Other movie classics headed back to theaters in 2019 include My Fair Lady, The Godfather Part II, To Kill a Mockingbird, Steel Magnolias and Alien.