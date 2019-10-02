PARIS, France — People are welcomed to come as they are to one of Disney's international parks for a special celebration.

For the first time, Disney is inviting guests to a pride event to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Disneyland Paris is scheduled to host "Magical Pride" on June 1, according to the company's website, the start of Pride Month.

"Dress like a dream, feel fabulous and experience Walt Disney Studios Park like never before - loud, proud and alive with all the colours of the rainbow," Disney says.

The event will feature a parade, Disney characters interacting with guests and the chance to hop on some rides late into the night at Walt Disney Studios Park.

