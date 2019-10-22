ATLANTA — The Eagles continue their late-life road surge, bringing the acclaimed "Hotel Calfornia" to Atlanta for three shows in February.

Longtime members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmidt will be joined by virtuoso guitarist Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of late-Eagles founder Glen Frey when they play the State Farm Arena on Feb. 7, 8 and 11. Each night's show will feature a set from the iconic Hotel California album, accompanied by an orchestra and choir.

Tickets for all three dates are already on sale through Ticketmaster. Prices range from $235 to $1,650 for front-row seats.

The Eagles recently performed three sold-out performances of Hotel California in Las Vegas. The shows were the first time the Eagles have ever performed the album (third best-selling in U.S. history) in its entirety.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

MORE HEADLINES

'You take the good, you take the bad...': 'Facts Of Life' cast reuniting for movie

This actress is most likely to give you malware, computer viruses

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' final trailer released, tickets on-sale

Actress Diane Keaton Makes Surprise Stop at a Chick-Fil-A in Greensboro