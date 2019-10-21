PHOENIX — October 21, 2015, is a date movie fans will probably never forget. At least those who are fans of the 1989 classic "Back to the Future Part II."

#BacktotheFutureDay was trending worldwide on Twitter early Monday as fans celebrated the day that falls on October 21.

For those who don't know, Oct. 21, 2015, is the day Marty McFly and Doc Brown time-traveled to in the future.

Monday marked the fourth anniversary of fan-created Back to the Future Day which was first celebrated back in 2015, according to NationalToday.com. The website describes the day as "a fun way to celebrate your past and get excited for your future."

Amblin and the official Back to the Future Twitter account is using the day to celebrate 35 years since the release of the first movie in the franchise.

But for most, it's just a day to remember the iconic film and apparently remember we all are not riding that awesome hoverboard like Marty McFly.

With just a few months left in 2019, four years after that future the movie created, where are we compared to what the movie predicted?

Our future looks a little different

Remember those segway-like things you could ride that were all the rave a few years ago? There have definitely been attempts, but nothing like the slick board Marty rides around in the movie.

We also don't have flying cars soaring around the streets, but we do have driver-less vehicles. Which are still pretty cool, right?

There are even self-driving semi-trucks cruising the streets in Arizona.

And we even have self-lacing sneakers and even some that are a lot more efficient or wearable every day.

And there is apparently a Jaws 19 from Russia, but unfortunately, we don't have any of those incredibly awesome and kind of scary holographic movie posters.

Bummer, we know.