Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several events in the South Carolina Midlands are planned as part of a celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

To find more events throughout the state, check this schedule.

FIESTA!

Oct. 1 starting at 10:30 a.m. at Richland Library Southeast

7421 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC

It's music, bilingual games, crafts, dance and so much more. Join for a family-fun event as they celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! Play Pin the Pom Pom on the Alpaca's saddle, get curious with the "Find Me" scavenger hunt, make arepas, learn about Taino Rock Carvings, and amates. Participants can also enjoy a live performance from the group Son Del Sur.

Es música, juegos bilingues, manualidades, baile y mucho más. ¡Unete a nosotros en este evento de diversión para la familia donde celebramos el Mes de la Herencia Hispana! Con una presentacion en vivo del grupo Son Del Sur.

Mota Enterprises: SPANISH 101

Oct. 6 at 12 p.m.

633 12th St., West Columbia, SC

South Carolina Latino Business Day Proclamation

Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. In the vicinity of the South Carolina State House

1100 Gervais St., Columbia, SC

At the event, attendees will be exposed to the Hispanic culture through music and food as a token of appreciation.

Making piñatas - Kids workshop

Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

633 12th St., West Columbia, SC