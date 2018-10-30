Free your mind, Columbia! En Vogue will headline Columbia's Famously Hot New Year celebration this year.

The 1990s R&B girl group -- featuring Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron-Braggs -- is famous for hits such as "Never Gonna Get It," "Hold On, Free Your Mind," and "Whatta Man" (featuring Salt N Pepa). They released the Ne-Yo penned single, "Rocket," in 2017, and a new album, "Electric Cafe," in April 2018.

The free fun starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, with the concert stage set up at Gervais and Sumter streets, and concludes with the fireworks display at the SC State House at the intersection of Main and Gervais in downtown Columbia. (Gervais Street will be closed from Assembly to Sumter streets, Main Street will be closed from Gervais to Lady streets.)

Local bands Little Stranger (indie hip-hop) and Soda City Brass Band (jazz) will open the show.

After the concert there will a countdown to midnight, followed by the largest New Year's Eve fireworks display in the state.

While attendance is free, there will be regional food vendors selling snacks, and cash bars with beer, wine and bubbly.

For more information about Famously Hot New Year, visit their website at FamouslyHotNewYear.com.

