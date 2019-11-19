COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jazz pianist Kenny Barron will perform Saturday at the Johnson Hall in the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business at 1014 Greene Street in Columbia. Barron was named the #1 jazz pianist in the world by the 67th Annual DownBeat Magazine International Critics Poll.

Barron will perform with the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble. The group is made up of 18 jazz musicians, soloists, and bandleaders.

Tickets for the performance are $50. Additional information about the event can be found at scjazz.org.