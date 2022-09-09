'The Jennifer Hudson Show' debuts Monday on WLTX

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new "friend" is coming to WLTX daytime starting Monday, as singing and acting superstar Jennifer Hudson's new talk show will make its debate.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs its premiere episode at 4 p.m. on September 12, leading into "Friends at Five" with Darci Strickland and Andrea Mock.

Hudson first gained national attention as a contestant on the third season of "American Idol" where she placed seventh. However, she quickly was able to turn her appearance into a big time recording and acting career.

She's won of a rare group of entertainers who are what's known as an EGOT, which means they've won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. In fact, she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her very first movie, the musical "Dreamgirls."

But now with her new show, Hudson said she wants to show the world another, more personal side to herself.

"You've seen me as characters from acting which I've been blessed to do," she told CBS This Morning's Gayle King in an interview on the eve of the show. "Or singing or singing different songs as a voice but now it's time for people to hear my voice, from my experiences."

The show's mission is to be a destination to "laugh, learn, and feel inspired." And she said she's excited to do that.

"I've seen the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows and everything in between," she told King. "If I could be that inspiration for somebody who's trying to reach their dreams or that example that you can still make it no matter what you're going through."

The show has released their lineup for which celebrities will be featured on premiere week: