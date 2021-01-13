Justin Timberlake announces new song he’ll perform for Biden inauguration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington native and Memphis superstar Justin Timberlake says he has a new song that he’ll perform for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
On Twitter Wednesday, JT said he wrote the song “Better Days” with Ant Clemons a few months ago. The tweet goes on to say, “This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future. I’m honored to announce we’ll be performing it for the Inauguration.”
Others who are slated to perform or appear during the live “Celebrating America” special the evening of the inauguration on January 20th are Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, and Tom Hanks.