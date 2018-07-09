Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Country star Kane Brown is coming to the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia for a concert, and tickets will be going on sale soon.

The concert, set for January 25, was announced Friday.

Brown’s Platinum-selling critically acclaimed #1 debut album instantly topped the Billboard Top Country Album chart and debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. The ACM, CMA, Billboard and CMT multi-nominee is the only artist in Billboard history to simultaneously top all 5 Country charts with his 3x Platinum #1 hits “What Ifs,” as well as the Double-Platinum multi-week #1 song “Heaven,” and his 12-week chart-topping album. Additionally, Brown’s breakthrough album and distinct vocal stylings have garnered him critical attention-with The NY Times naming him “one of Nashville’s most promising young stars and also one of its most flexible.”

Known for his fiercely loyal and passionate fan base, Brown’s debut album has celebrated the most weeks at #1 of any album since December 2016 and earned him accolades as one of “31 People Changing The South” (Time Magazine). His current single “Lose It,” off of his forthcoming sophomore album, and is the first single off of Brown’s upcoming album coming November 9th.

Brown will be joined by Granger Smith and Raelynn.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 14 at 10 a.. You can get those by going to LiveNation.com, calling 800-745-3000, or going to the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

