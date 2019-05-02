CBS will air the final "Young and the Restless" episode featuring Kristoff St. John just days after the actor's death.

The network confirmed the episode will air during its normal time slot at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 6. Soaps tape their shows weeks in advance.

A special tribute will also take place for him on the episode airing on Friday, February 8, but details of what that tribute will contain haven't been announced.

St. John died Sunday at the age of 52. Los Angeles police were called to his home Sunday and his body was turned over to the coroner. His cause of death was not immediately known.

RELATED: 'Young and the Restless' actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

St. John had played Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won a Daytime Emmy in 1992 for outstanding younger actor in a drama series and won 10 NAACP Image Awards.

On a personal side, back in 2012, he found his long lost mother in /South Carolina. The two had been separated for decades, but were able to reconcile before she passed away from cancer only months later.

But he lost his son Julian in 2014, and he spoke frequently on social media and in interviews about the heavy toll that loss put on his life. On Jan. 21, St. John retweeted "Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them."

It's unclear how "The Young and the Restless" will address his death in the plotline of the show.