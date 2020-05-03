ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper, Lil Baby, is having a giving week and it keeps getting better!

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, surprised the students of Booker T. Washington High School on Wednesday afternoon.

"I wasn’t the best kid school," he said humbly. He said he's glad to come back to his old school to be a positive light for students.

The students were excited to see him walk into the room and perform.

“That was like the best part to me," he explained. “The gym looks the same.”

The nostalgic moment put a smile on his face.

"I didn’t think I could go far," he said during an interview. "So for me to come back here, it’s not even so much about me giving, or what I got to give, or what I got to say. It's more to me [about them] just seeing me and just seeing that it’s real. That y’all gonna see me on TV later, and on the Internet, and in this kind of car, but you also see me at this kind of school, live in the flesh.”

Jones not only performed for the students but announced a new scholarship program that he set up for the students. The scholarship is something he wants to do every year.

“It means a lot to me to give a scholarship to a child," he said.

Jones said he hopes his actions inspire others.

“We are in a follow the leader world," he said. “If I’m going to be a leader or in the lead, I want to do it the right way.”

The 25-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper also released his sophomore album, titled "My Turn" last Friday, and gave out free copies at the West End Mall to celebrate the quick success.

It quickly became the number one album and number one playlist on Apple Music, according to a press release from his team.

His album is expected to be number one across more charts in the coming weeks. His song "Woah" currently sits at 24 on the Billboard charts.

