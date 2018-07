CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Country star Luke Bryan was spotted hanging out with a group of kids at the Levine Children's Hospital.

Levine Children's Hospital shared a video on Saturday that showed Bryan leading a group of kids in a sing-along of his hit song, "Kick the Dust Up."

The hospital went on to thank Bryan and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation in a Facebook post for making the visit happen.

Bryan performed in concert at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte Friday night.

© 2018 WCNC