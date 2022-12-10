Master P, Snoop Dogg appointed to Louisville non-profit organization board of directors

2X Game Changers, an organization supporting families impacted by violence, announced on Saturday the leadership appointments of the two.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2X Game Changers, a Louisville-based non-profit organization supporting families impacted by violence, announced on Saturday the leadership appointments of Master P and Snoop Dogg to its board of directors.

A spokesperson for 2X Game Changers says Master P, who previously served as 2X Game Changers' special youth advisor, will now serve as the honorary chairman of the board and Snoop Dogg will serve alongside him as honorary vice-chair of the board.

The two are currently collaborating on the 2023 release of the book "The Adventures of Malakai: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work", a book written alongside Malakai Roberts, a blind 7-year-old from Lexington who was injured in late 2021 after he was struck by gunfire while in bed at his home.

"Snoop and I are so excited about helping 2X Game Changers bring even more awareness of, and advocacy for, safe and healthy learning environments for kids through creative programming ideas," Master P said. "'The Adventures of Malakai' will act as a springboard for future projects that emphasizes and inspires kids to read more and understand that caring for one another - not violence - is how you overcome adversity that life brings you."

Officials say the leadership appointments of Master P and Snoop Dogg are the "first of many key announcements" to be made in the coming months for 2X Game Changers.

Founded by Christopher X, the organization partners with local groups/ leaders in the community to promote early childhood education and parental involvement, support victims of gun violence, advocate for peace and justice and bring hope and healing to the children and young people in the community.

