'Talkin shop with Dr. Fauci' | Matthew McConaughey to speak with nation's top disease expert on Instagram Live

The duo will have a conversation Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — The nation's top infectious disease expert and Austin's favorite actor will soon join forces.

According to an Instagram post from Matthew McConaughey, he and the White House's foremost expert on COVID-19 Dr. Anthony Fauci will be having a conversation on Instagram Live later this week. Dr. Fauci is also the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director.

The conversation is expected to take place on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m. EST (5:30 CST).

According to the post, the two will be "talkin shop."

This isn't the first time the actor has gotten involved with efforts around coronavirus.