'Black Panther' actor Michael B. Jordan stops by Fort Jackson in Columbia

The base says Jordan, who's also known for his starring role in 'Creed,' was there to prepare for a movie.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Superstar actor Michael B. Jordan apparently spent several days at Fort Jackson in Columbia.

The base confirmed the news via a tweet Wednesday night, presumably after he left the base.

The installation said Jordan was there to prepare for a movie. According to the base, he spent four days at the base.

"Glad we could show him Army hospitality and the training excellence we have here," the base said.

It's not clear what role he was here for, but Jordan was recently named the "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine. In their profile of the actor, it said he will next start in a movie called "Without Remorse," based on a Tom Clancy novel. The book is a thriller about an ex-Navy SEAL and is set during the Vietnam War.

The film is set to come out next year. It was originally set to be released theatrically, but now may move to one of the streaming services.

Jordan is known for his role in the two "Creed" films based on the Rocky movie franchise, his early role in "Fruitvale Station," and his supporting role as villain Erik Killmonger in Marvel Studio's "Black Panther."