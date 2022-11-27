'Leave now!': Video shows owner of 'A Christmas Story' house yelling at actor Yano Anaya amid property sale

TMZ shared video of the moment, which shows the owner demanding actor Yano Anaya to leave his property.

CLEVELAND — A confrontation outside of the house from A Christmas Story in Cleveland between its owner and one of the film's actors is gaining national attention.

"Leave now! Get away from my property," owner Brian Jones is seen shouting at actor Yano Anaya as he was reportedly taking photos with fans at the house. "Don't ever come here again. Never ever again. Leave now. I'm serious. Get going. Leave!"

You can watch the video from TMZ in the player below. Warning: The video contains adult language.

The video shows Jones calling Anaya a "scammer" and "loser."

"You're trying to get people to donate for stuff," Jones says to Anaya in the video. "What is wrong with you? What is wrong with you, man? Yano, beat it. You guys ain't gonna buy this place. I'm never selling it to you."

The video ends with more shouting as Jones walks across the street away from Anaya.

"Why don't you talk to me about it and we can fix it?" Anaya asked at one point.

Jones has since apologized, according to TMZ.

"I apologize for the way I expressed myself; however, it was out of concern that fans could be misled into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house," he told TMZ.

The home is located at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.