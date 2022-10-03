Reba McEntire just announced she's coming to Columbia. Here's the details

McEntire, who's had 35 number one hits, will play a show at the Colonial Life Arena.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Country superstar Reba McEntire is coming to Columbia for a concert.

The singer announced an extension of her "Reba: Live in Concert" series on Monday. Overall, there are 14 additional dates.

One of those will be a March 20, 2023 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. Fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, October 4 at 10 am by signing up for Reba’s email list here: http://eepurl.com/bYbLIP. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 pm CT on Monday, October 3 in order to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

Singer Terri Clark and the group The Isaacs are special guests.

“I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people," McEntire said. "And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that's just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!"

McEntire's career began in the 1970s and in the intervening decades she's sold more than 75 million records. She's also had over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs, including 35 that have gone to number one.

McEntire also had a long-running TV show on the CW and now a regular on the ABC drama "Big Sky."

REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, 2023 Dates

March 9 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 10 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

March 11 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

March 17 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

March 18 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the Mark

March 23 Reno, NV Reno Events Center

March 24 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center**

March 25 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

March 30 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

March 31 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

April 1 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

April 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

April 14 Hershey, PA GIANT Center