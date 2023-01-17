Ring of Honor wrestler Jay Briscoe dies at 38

The professional wrestler, born Jamin Pugh, won the ROH Tag Team Championship with his brother in Arlington last month.

DELAWARE, USA — Ring of Honor (ROH) wrestler and reigning tag team champion Jamin Pugh -- known to fans as Jay Briscoe -- died Tuesday evening, ROH owner Tony Khan announced on Twitter.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," Khan tweeted. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family."

Not much is known about the 38-year-old's death at this time. No cause of death has been publicly released.

Jay Briscoe was one half of the ROH Tag Team Champions duo with his brother, Mark Pugh, who wrestles under the name Mark Briscoe.

The Briscoe Brothers were in Arlington, Texas, last month at the ROH show Final Battle, where they won the ROH Tag Team Championship in a critically acclaimed dog collar match against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who are known collectively as FTR.

FTR and the Briscoes had a trilogy of matches in 2022, ending with the dog collar match in Arlington. The entire trilogy was critically acclaimed, with the final match being called the match of the year by many in wrestling circles.

The tag team rivals' first match against each other also took place in North Texas last April in Garland, and it too received praise and accolades.

I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay. — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) January 18, 2023

The Briscoe Brothers held the ROH Tag Team Championships a total of 13 times over their 20 years with the promotion.