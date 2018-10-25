Columbia, SC - For the second year in a row the South Carolina Philharmonic sold out a family pops concert with Halloween at Hogwarts on Sunday, October 28 at 3:30 p.m. In an effort to provide the concert experience to as many people as possible, the philharmonic has opened ticket sales to the Tech Rehearsal that morning at 10 a.m.

“We love the opportunity to reach beyond our traditional repertoire and present family-friendly programs that appeal to all ages. Last year’s Star Wars Musiclipse was incredibly well received by our audience. We want to bring a show with the same energy again this year,” says Rhonda Hunsinger, Executive Director of the S.C. Philharmonic.

Through a generous donation from Aflac, the Halloween at Hogwarts concert will be live-streamed to all Palmetto Health Hospitals, including the Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

Along with music composed by John Williams for the Harry Potter films, Music Director Morihiko Nakahara has included fantastical and slightly spooky pieces by J.S. Bach and Camille Saint-Saëns.

Click here for the Halloween at Hogwarts playlist on Spotify.

Sunday evening starting at 5 p.m. there will be post-concert events hosted at Flying Saucer in the Vista, and The Whig on Main Street in downtown Columbia. Both restaurants will offer discounts to concert ticketholders, as well as Harry Potter themed drinks and activities.

For media availability for S.C. Phil Music Director Morihiko Nakahara, please reach out to Marketing & Communications Director Kristin Morris to coordinate.

Tech Rehearsal tickets are on sale at The Koger Center Box Office now. The Tech Rehearsal is general admission seating and all tickets are $20.

S.C. Philharmonic Mission: The South Carolina Philharmonic entertains, educates, enriches and excites diverse audiences through live symphonic music.

For more information about the South Carolina Philharmonic, please visit SCPhilharmonic.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

© Exclusive to WLTX