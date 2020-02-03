COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the biggest rock banks of the 1990s is coming to Columbia for a concert soon.

The Smashing Pumpkins are bringing Rock Invasion 2 to the Township Auditorium Columbia on May 6.

Presales start on March 5 at 10 a.m. local. Get more information on tickets here.

The band formed in the late 1980s but became one of the leading artists of alternative rock in the 1990s, with hits such a "Tonight, Tonight," "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," and "1979."

They broke up around 2000, but lead singer Billy Corgan reformed the band a few years later with a largely different lineup. Since then the group has released several albums and continues touring.