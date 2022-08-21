Soda City Comic Con returns bringing thousands of people to Columbia

Organizers of the event, which is expecting to beat out last year's numbers, are hopeful it's making an economic impact in the city.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Whether you like gaming, cosplaying, or reading comics, Soda City Comic Con 2022 is back with some of your favorite stars, pastimes, and collectibles.

Thousands of excited fans have already filled the doors at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in their finest outfits.

Nicholas Williams of Irmo is one of those who was excited to return.

"I'm dressed up as a scout from 'Attack on Titan,' one of the best animes out of all time," he said.

Donald Brock Jr., who is a co-founder of the event, said he's happy to see those dressed up and back in attendance.

"Last year, I believe around $700,000 and that would have been a depressed show," he said. "I would expect, this year - given the crowd, everyone's enthusiasm, wanting to get back outside and go to events - we would exceed that number," Brock said.

Last year, he said around 6,000 people attended and, based on pre-sales, they are expecting around 8,000 for this year which helps surrounding businesses in the area as people make their way in and out of Comic Con. One of those places is Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea which has already seen a boost in foot traffic.

"We've seen a decent amount of people here, more than a usual, Saturday," Maddie Tomasic said. "It's been interesting. I get to meet people dressed as different characters, superheroes, Kim Possible, the Super Mario Brothers, so it definitely helps business."

Tomasic is excited to see if more foot traffic comes as Soda City Comic Con enters day two.

"I have a feeling it will be," she said. "It's been really busy today."

"We have a bells and chimes tournament, a women's only tournament in pinball, and all of our celebrity guests will be here except for Mr. [Ray] Park," Brock Jr. added. "It's the same stuff with different panels, same vendors."