COLUMBIA, N.C. — Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming to Columbia for a one-night only show.

The Township Auditorium announced Monday that the two would perform together on Sunday, September 20. The event is called "The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment."

Tickets go on sale to this Friday, February 28 at 10 AM.

Martin and Short have been performing and appearing together in TV and movies for decades. They famously paired up in sketches on "Saturday Night Live" when Martin would get host.

RELATED: Diana Ross coming to Columbia for concert

RELATED: Kidz Bop Live coming to Columbia for concert

They would go on to co-star in movies such as "Three Amigos!" and "Father of the Bride."