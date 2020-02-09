x
Here's when season 2 of 'The Mandalorian' premieres

Baby Yoda fans, get ready!
Credit: Lucasfilm
Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian and 'The Child' from the Disney Plus series 'The Mandalorian'

ST. LOUIS — Listen up, Baby Yoda fans! New episodes of “The Mandalorian” are coming.

The premiere date for the second season was announced on the show’s official Twitter account Wednesday morning.

"This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus," the show tweeted.

When Disney Plus launched in November of last year, The Mandalorian was one of its first original series. The star of the show, Baby Yoda, quickly became an internet sensation.

Shortly after the show began, an online petition called for a Baby Yoda emoji and Build-A-Bear announced it was coming out with a Baby Yoda inspired plush.

"The cutest creature in the galaxy is arriving at Build-A-Bear Workshop this spring," Build-A-Bear said in an Instagram post.

The show is in pre-production for a third season, according to Variety.

   

